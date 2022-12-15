SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – The mother of a toddler found dead in a Georgia landfill has been indicted on charges including murder.

A grand jury in Savannah returned a 19-count indictment Wednesday against Leilani Simon, who was arrested last month in the death of her 20-month-old son, Quinton Simon.

The indictment says Simon killed her son Oct. 5 by assaulting him with an unknown object that caused serious injury, then dumped his body in a trash bin outside a mobile home park.

It also accuses her of lying to police when she denied meeting a drug dealer and using drugs the night before her son’s death.

It was not immediately known if Simon had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.