SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday afternoon, police called off the search for an inmate who escaped custody near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office said the inmate’s name is Joseph Baynes. He was released into the custody of a law enforcement agency in Minnesota this morning. Baynes had been arrested in Bulloch County and was being held for a charge back in Minnesota. Sheriff Brown said that the inmate did not escape custody from BCSO.

Before 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office released the following statement:

Sheriff Brown would like to clarify some misinformation that is being released by some media outlets. Joseph H. Baynes is wanted out of Dakota County Minnesota on felony stalking charges. Baynes, who was in custody at the Bulloch County Jail, signed a waiver of extradition to return to Minnesota to answer to those charges. Baynes was turned over to officials from Minnesota this morning for transport. At some point while at the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport Baynes escaped custody. At no time were there any law enforcement officials from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office involved in the incident at the airport. Hope this clarifies that Baynes did not escape custody of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Brown

Police were searching outside of the buildings on the grounds looking for the Baynes.

Operations at the airport remained normal.

This is a developing story.