VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A former police and school resource officer has been sentenced to 190 months in prison after he admitted to producing child sexual abuse material, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Jonathan Eric Hancock, 32, of Hahira, Georgia, pled guilty to one count of production of child sexual abuse material on Oct. 12, 2022. Upon completion of Hancock’s sentence, he will serve 12 years of supervised release as well as registering as a sex offender for life.

This case’s plea agreement is remaining sealed out of protection for the minor victim, says the attorney’s office.

From June 29, 2015 to Aug. 2, 2019 Hancock worked as a Valdosta Police Department officer. During this time, Hancock also served as a resource officer at JL Lomax Elementary School in Valdosta. Additionally, Hancock worked for the Homerville, Georgia, Police Department from Dec. 12, 2020 to March 19, 2021.

“It is intolerable that an individual in a position of trust and with access to children would produce child sexual abuse material,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “Law enforcement and school authorities moved quickly to ensure the protection of children and to help us hold the defendant accountable.”

Parents and guardians of children who may have been around Hancock and have concerns can call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 671-2950.