AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta man is facing a 35 year sentence after a jury has found him guilty of shooting a woman in 2019.

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams says that 29-year-old Joshua Blockett shot the victim in the abdomen at a motel on Molly Pond Road on September 13, 2019. The injury caused her to become paralyzed from the waist down.

Prosecutors believe Blockett to be a ‘pimp and dealer affiliated with a local gang’.

D.A. Williams states that the victim attempted to cover up for Blockett, with Blockett trying to influence the victim numerous times throughout the investigation.

“While the victim is dying in the emergency room, he’s in the parking lot calmly eating his lunch. Drinking a soda and laughing like he didn’t just almost kill a woman,” Assistant District Attorney Jarryd Brown said after the trial.

Blockett was sentenced to 35 years in confinement on Aggravated Assault and weapons charges.