SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) — A married couple in Midway, Georgia, have both pled guilty to child pornography charges, according to U.S. Attorney for Southern District Georgia, David H. Estes.

John Paul Joseph Keegan, 31, pled guilty to the possession, and production of child pornography. He has been sentenced to 295 months in prison.

Sharon Elizabeth Keegan, 30, pled guilty to the production of child pornography. She faces from 15 years, up to 30 years in prison.

The investigation of the Keegans began in May of 2020 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cybertip to Homeland Security Investigations. Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) proceeded to search the Keegans’ mobile home.

Electronic devices that had sexual exploitation material of children were seized. Further investigation showed that the material was produced and shared across the internet by the Keegans.

This case was investigated by the GBI and the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood. GBI Director Vic Reynolds, says the GBI is grateful for these partnerships.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation,” said Reynolds. “We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice.”

John Keegan will be required to pay $3,000 in restitution and register as a sex offender after completing his sentence. Sharon Keegan was at the midway point of her trial in April.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation is encouraged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or go to https://report.cybertip.org/.