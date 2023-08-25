VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — FBI Atlanta released age-progressed photos of a mother and son who’ve been missing for 21 years.

Paula Wade, 26, and Brandon Wade, 3, went missing on Oct. 14, 2002, when Paula didn’t show up to her job at Sam’s Club in Valdosta, Georgia, according to the FBI.

Brandon Wade was born on July 15, 1993. At the time of disappearance, he was 2’9″ and 33lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Paula Wade, or Paula Ann McGrath, was born on Oct. 30, 1976. At the time of her disappearance, she weighed 150lbs with brown hair. She has brown eyes and stands at 5’7″

The FBI says Paula Wade has a birthmark on the upper part of one leg. Her top canine teeth protrude in front of her other top teeth, according to the FBI.

Along with that, Paula Wade uses an inhaler for asthma. She might be wearing glasses.

The Valdosta Police Department have found no clues as to where the Wades could be, but we now may have an idea of what they look like over twenty years later.

These photos are meant to reflect the Wades respective ages — Paula Wade now 45 and Brandon Wade age 23.

Anyone with information on the Wades disappearance is asked to call the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.