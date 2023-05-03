ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are present in Midtown Atlanta as an active shooter scene continues on.

WRBL has obtained these photos of the scene from an employee’s relative.

As of 2 p.m., the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says it’s aware of four shooting victims. Three victims were transported to a hospital and a fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, suspect Deion Patterson is still at large as of 2:46 p.m.

Police say Patterson is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Patterson is asked to call 911 — do not approach him.