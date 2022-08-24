GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) continues to search for answers in a 10-year-running homicide case that left one 16-year-old deceased behind an apartment complex near Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia.

The GBI says on Aug. 23, 2012, Hannah Truelove was reported missing.

At 12:00 p.m. the next day, officials discovered Truelove’s body in a wooded area behind Lake Lanier Club Apartments, where she lived with her mother.

The Gainesville Times states that Truelove was stabbed multiple times.

The GBI described Truelove as a white female with brown hair. At the time of her death, she was a student at Gainesville Highschool.

There is a suspect in this active case — a male that knew Truelove, The Gainesville Times reports.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the GBI at (706) 348-4866.