VALDOSTA, Ga. (WRBL) — A Valdosta, Georgia, man was sentenced to 270 months in prison after admitting to enticing two children into engaging in sexual acts that were filmed or photographed, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

48-year-old Henry Theodore Salmons, also known as Ted, pled guilty to two counts of producing child pornography on Apr. 11, 2022. Salmons’ sentence will be followed by 25 years of supervised release and he will be required to pay $150,000 in restitution to both victims.

According to court documents, Salmons admitted to enticing two children under the age of 10 into engaging in sexually explicit acts that were filmed or photographed in April and July of 2021.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary says that his office and law enforcement partners are committed to protecting children from exploitation.

“Ted Salmons will spend the rest of his life in prison where he will no longer be able to sexually assault children and film their horrific suffering,” said Attorney Leary. “Our office and our law enforcement partners have an unwavering commitment to protect children from exploitation; we will use every resource at our disposal to track down dangerous sex offenders who target children and bring them to justice.”

Salmons will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI) and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals.