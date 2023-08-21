AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – On Thursday, August 18th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2100 block of Howard Road for an unresponsive child.

Upon arrival, deputies were notified that EMS had given the 3-year-old victim Narcan after the child allegedly ingested narcotics.

After a second dose of Narcan, the toddler was semi-conscious and taken to the hospital.

Hospital staff notified authorities that the child tested positive for Fentanyl. They advised that the child was in critical condition, but almost died.

While on the scene of the Howard Road home, firefighters noticed ANOTHER child had injuries on their body.

Matthew Moss Talethea Browman Aisha Bartley

The 1-year-old victim had burns on their arms and back that looked like they may have come from an iron or grill grate, according to authorities.

Once that victim was taken to the hospital, medical personnel noticed there were live maggots in the toddler’s bottle.

Doctors then ordered the remaining children, an 8-year-old and 5-month-old, to be brought to the hospital to be checked out.

Matthew Moss, Talethea Browman, and Aisha Bartley were all arrested and charged with one or more of the following crimes: