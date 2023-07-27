COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Columbus men were indicted in connection to a drive by shooting from 2020, according to Attorney General Chris Carr.

Marquise “Lil Hawk” Hawkins, 29, and Kendaryl “KD Rogers, 30, are facing multiple charges including felony murder. According to Carr, Hawkins and Rogers are alleged members of local criminal street gang “Drive By Hustle Boys.”

You can find their full list of charges below:

Hawkins

1 count of Felony Murder

1 count of Malice Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Rogers

2 counts of Felony Murder

1 count of Malice Murder

2 counts of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Aggravated Battery

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon During a Crime

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

This case was investigated by the Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force.