GEORGIA (WRBL) — Sixteen defendants – two from Columbus and seven from Americus — are being charged in a 116-count indictment alleging involvement in a stolen mail scheme.

Court documents state 24-year-old Jalen Tylee Hill aka “Roscoe Hill”, of Americus, allegedly joined with others to steal checks out of local mailboxes, as well as other places in Georgia and Florida. The indictment also alleges Jalen Hill recruited co-defendants through social media to cash the checks at different banks. Along with this, Jalen Hill allegedly used 28 stolen identities.

The indictment alleges $165,743.68 stolen in total.

Jalen Hill is charged with 68 counts of bank fraud, one count of fraud in connection with identification documents, 42 counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail.

If convicted, Jalen Hill could face the following for each count:

Maximum 30 years in prison, $1,000,000 fine for bank fraud

Maximum five years in prison, $250,000 fine for fraud in connection with identification documents

Two years in person, $250,000 fine for aggravated identity theft

Maximum five years in prison, $250,000 for possession of stolen mail

The United States Attorney’s Office says Jalen Hill remains at-large.

The following defendants are also being indicted:

Tyavia Deashia Richardson, 21, of Edison, Georgia, is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Richardson faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Quontavius Markee Hill, 31, of Americus, is charged with six counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Hill faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Laquashia Nichole French, 25, of Americus, is charged with six counts of bank fraud. If convicted, French faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Accacia Gordon, 25, of Americus, is charged with 13 counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Gordon faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Dekeyvia Moasha Blackshear, 22, of Leslie, Georgia, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Blackshear faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Jenetta Small, 27, of Columbus, Georgia, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Small faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Jazmon Lace Whitehead, 29, of Oglethorpe, Georgia, is charged with seven counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Whitehead faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Chasity Lacole Wellons, 28, of Cordele, Georgia is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Wellons faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Kelbresha Danielle Thomas, 28, of Montezuma, Georgia, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Thomas faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Kimbreyanna Andranique Peeples, 21, of Butler, Georgia, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Peeples faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Victoria Carter, 23, of Americus, is charged with one count of bank fraud. If convicted, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine;

Chelsea Ja’Nay Tullis, 26, of Americus, is charged with one count of bank fraud. If convicted, Tullis faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine;

Janita Bre’Shaye Terry, 22, of Columbus, is charged with four counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Terry faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count;

Shaneria Sharae Murray, 31, of Ellaville, Georgia, is charged with two counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Murray faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count; and

Mercedes Lashon Brown, 24, of Americus, is charged with three counts of bank fraud. If convicted, Brown faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine per count.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at (770) 216-3000.