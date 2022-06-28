ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — A leader and an associate of a Southwest Georgia drug trafficking ring were both convicted on multiple charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

Jamie Keith aka JGottiDaBoss aka Cocho, 40, and Artarious Davis aka Showboat aka Boat, 41, both face up to a life imprisonment after being found guilty on Monday, June 27. Sentencing has yet to be scheduled.

Court evidence showed that Keith and Davis were involved in a drug ring that distributed more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 2000 fentanyl tablets resembling Percocet, more than one kilogram of heroin, more than five kilograms of cocaine and other drugs.

Keith allegedly bonded now-deceased co-defendant, Demarcus Cook, out of a jail. The two began delivering drugs intended to be sold to Albany, Georgia, and Sylvester, Georgia.

Cook has since died of cancer. Keith managed the drug network, while Davis primarily protected the drug loads.

Keith was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Davis was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division Robert J. Murphy says that justice has been served.

“These criminals once profited by spreading this insidious poison throughout a number of communities in Southwest Georgia, but the DEA and our law enforcement partners are in the business of protecting lives and serving those communities,” said Special Agent Murphy. “Justice was served thanks to strong and strategic partnerships between the DEA and its local law enforcement counterparts.”

The other 29 defendants prosecuted in this case have pled guilty.