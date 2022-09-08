ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — In two separate cases, one Georgia man pled guilty to the distribution of child sexual abuse material and another Georgia man pled guilty to the possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

29-year-old Jawara Kitt of Albany and 56-year-old Walter Kenneth Rathel of Donalsonville both face a maximum of 20 years in prison along with a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is expected to happen within 90 days.

In the plea agreement, Kitt admitted to virtually distributing child sexual abuse material showing children under the age of 12-years-old, including both infants and toddlers, being raped and sexually abused by adults.

During the course of the investigation, Kitt made contact with an undercover FBI agent through the KiK app. Kitt asked if the agent was an “active dad” or a person with access to a child they are actively sexually abusing.

According to officials, Kitt sent child sexual abuse material to the undercover agent.

Upon the execution of a search warrant in January of 2020, agents found that Kitt distributed videos of child sexual abuse material 144 times in three weeks, between Oct. 19 and Nov. 8, 2021.

Kitt was taken into custody on April 14, 2022.

During an investigation targeting child predators in April of 2021, Rathel was found to be in possession of child sexual abuse material. A special agent saw a post linking to a MEGA cloud owned by Rathel — numerous files of child pornography were found in that cloud.

On July 13, 2021, agents executed a search warrant on Rathel’s residence to find 49 images and 139 videos of child sexual abuse material on two of his devices, along with child sexual abuse materials on his Amazon account.

Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley says that her agency will continue to protect children from the predators focused on harming them.

“The pain and harm caused to the children are irreparable,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will continue to work hard toward protecting our nation’s children from such individuals that are so clearly focused on doing them harm.”

Both Kitt and Rathel face up to five years of supervised release upon completion of their sentences.

Kitt’s case was investigated by FBI. Rathel’s case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) with assistance from the Donalsonville Police Department.