MACON, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said that a man pled guilty to using his unregistered drone to drop-off contraband at Macon State Prison.

Dedrick Daesean Sirmans, 32 plead guilty to one count of operating an aircraft eligible for registration know that the aircraft is not registered to facilitate controlled substance offense on Thursday.

As of now, Sirmans faces a maximum of five years in prison, along with two years of supervised release and a maximum $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for March 7.

Court documents show that while the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) K9 handlers were conducting a patrol of Macon State Prison’s grounds on Sept. 14, 2020, observed Sirmans leaving the woods.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Sirmans claimed that he was in the area tp meet a female he found on a dating app. GDC officer searched the area and found two plastic bags wrapped with black duck tape with a fishing line attached and a black hard-shell case containing a drone.

Inside the bags, officers recovered $1000 in cash, tobacco, marijuana, three cell phones, phone chargers, rolling papers, a bluetooth device and clothing.

At the time, Sirmans car was still parked on the road and officers found three additional pistols in the trunk. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General investigators discovered 25 flight paths Sirmans’ drone took.

Multiple flights took place at the Macon State Prison and Sirmans’ drone made a flight over Patten Probation Detention Center. Investigators also found that the 23rd and 25th flights happened only a couple hours after Sirmans was found by GDC officers.

The Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, GDC and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office investigated Sirmans case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Peach is prosecuting the case on behalf of the governement .