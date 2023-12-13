ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced that two members with the Gangster Disciples street gang with lengthy criminal histories were sentenced to prison following a GBI-led investigation into armed drug trafficking.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Jason Patterson, from Americus, Georgia, was sentenced to 96 months in prison and 28-year-old Quintavious Miller, from Ellaville, Georgia, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Tuesday.

Both Patterson and Miller were ordered by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner to serve three years of supervised release after completing their prison term.

Based on court records, during an investigation looking into gang-related drug trafficking and other criminal activities in Americus, GBI investigators along with the DEA purchased cocaine powder and crack cocaine from the defendants through a confidential informant and an undercover agent from May 2021 through August 2021.

On Aug. 11, 2021, the GBI executed search warrants at four different locations associated with the defendants in Americus and Ellaville.

At Patterson’s residence at 210 Tom Hall Circle in Americus, authorities found over $30,000 in cash on Patterson and found a firearm reported stolen from Lee County, Georgia, under his bed.

Agents also found marijuana, a digital scale and packaging materials commonly used to illegally distribute drugs and several cell phones that Patterson and Miller used to communicate.

At Miller’s apartment and trailer located in Ellaville, authorities discovered cocaine base, marijuana, cash and a Gangster Disciples flyer.

Patterson has multiple prior felony convictions in Sumter County, Georgia, Superior Court and Miller has at least two prior felony convictions in Schley County, Georgia, Superior Court.

The GBI, DEA, ATF, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Americus Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.