GEORGIA (WRBL) — Over thirty years later and authorities are still seeking answers.

On Oct. 6, 1992, the body of 20-year-old Walter J. Cropper was found about 60 miles away from Atlanta in Adairsville, Georgia. His partially decomposed body was found 20 feet from Martin Luther King Jr. Drive — about a mile from the intersection of I-75 and Highway 140.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Cropper had been shot in the chest.

Cropper, a Federal Jobs Corps Trainee, had not been seen since late September of that year when he was walking down a road by the Jobs Corps Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Investigators believe his death happened the same day he vanished from Kentucky.

Cropper was described as a white male standing at 5’8″ and weighing 133lbs, with blue eyes and sandy hair. He may have been riding in a 1992 red Ford Probe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS.