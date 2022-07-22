GEORGIA (WRBL) – The deadly hit and run of a man in Jones County, Georgia has gone unsolved for nine years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on July 24, 2013, 28-year-old Marquis Deshaun Lawson was hit by a vehicle as he walked along Wheeler Road in Gray, Georgia.

Lawson’s body was discovered just west of Patton Road. The victim of vehicle homicide, Lawson is believed to have been hit between 10-11 p.m.

A large service type truck or any vehicle with a heavy bumper or brush guard is likely responsible for hitting Lawson.

Anyone with information about this unsolved case is asked to contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office 478-986-3479 or GBI tip line 1-800-597-8477.