Georgia Declares September College Savings Month

In support of the nationwide initiative to raise awareness about the importance of saving for continued education, Governor Brian P. Kemp designated September as College Savings Month in Georgia and stated that he

“…encourages Georgians to start the financial planning process for education beyond high school as early as possible.” Governor Kemp | Read the Governor’s full proclamation here.

The Georgia Student Finance Commission administered the “Path2College 529 Plan“, a plan that manages more than $4 billion in assets that families have available for continued education.

Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan contributes to the state’s effort in promoting conversations around postsecondary financial planning.

“The Path2College Program has seen record-breaking growth over the last year, which is excellent news for individuals who have invested in a 529 account” … “Planning for education beyond high school is a crucial step in the postsecondary process, and we want to continue to ensure graduates have the necessary resources to enter the workforce as financially secure professionals. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is proud to join Path2College in celebrating College Savings Month by increasing the conversation around financial literacy and promoting college saving practices.” Georgia Student Finance Commission President Lynne Riley.

Over the last 12 months, the Path2College 529 Plan saw a 41.5 percent increase in contributions, as well as a 9 percent increase in new accounts opened. Additionally, families have already used more than $1.3 billion to pay for education-related expenses.

“To participate in College Savings Month, we hope that families and students will take a few minutes during September to explore all of the available resources offered by the state of Georgia to help them plan for continued education,” said Riley. “It’s never too early or too late to start preparing for postsecondary expenses.”

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a college savings account, please visit www.Path2College.com or call (877) 424-4377.