COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democrats from all corners of the state made a stop at the Columbus Trade Center over the weekend for the Georgia Democratic Convention, with the party’s top candidates and more than 1,000 delegates in attendance.

Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the event that could best be described as a pep rally leading into the November General Election, where Democrats say they have momentum against more than two decades of Republican domination at the statehouse.

Abrams touted a diverse Democratic ticket up and down the ballot from the governor’s race to insurance commissioner.

“It looks like Georgia. It sounds like Georgia. It knows Georgia. Together, we represent immigrants and those who have been here for generations,” said Abrams. “We have folks who moved here from across the south and folks who moved here from across the country.”

But it was a homegrown West Georgian and the only white male on the ticket who took it one step farther. Charlie Bailey, raised in Harris County, is trying to become lieutenant governor.

“We are looking forward, which is where the people of Georgia want to go,” said Baily. “They are tired of 20 years of right-wing leadership. They are tired of backwards looking politics from a bunch of white guys.”

Candidate after candidate took the main ballroom stage.

Congressman Sanford Bishop, playing on his home field here in Columbus as he defends a challenge to his long-held 2nd Congressional District seat, took aim at Republicans.

And it was all about the Republican opposition to Democratic legislation.

“They selfishly put politics over people, and they fought us at every turn,” said Bishop.

Abrams, trying to become the first African-American woman governor if she can unseat Brian Kemp, says the state stands at a generational moment.

“And in this moment, we have a $5 billion surplus,’ said Abrams. “Monies that can be invested in our future or horded for those who already have too much.”