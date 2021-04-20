 

Georgia Democrats respond to Chauvin guilty verdicts

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WilliamsNikema 4919_1542137802885.jpg.jpg

(WRBL) – Georgia Democrats responded to the historic guilty on all charges verdict against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, released this statement:

“This guilty verdict only confirms what we already know – that police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, an innocent Black man, in cold blood. Though this verdict is one step towards justice, it will not bring back George Floyd, nor the countless Black Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement. I am praying for the Floyd family as they continue grieving their insurmountable loss, and I am praying for the country as we heal from this national tragedy and carry on in the march towards justice and equality. This verdict does not signal the end of our work – it is only just the beginning.”

Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia

Chauvin was found guilty on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s death triggered worldwide protests, violence, and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the United States.

LATEST RELEASES:

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST UPDATES:

FOR WEATHER ALERTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 52°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 52°

Wednesday

66° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 66° 41°

Thursday

69° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 69° 46°

Friday

74° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 74° 59°

Saturday

72° / 54°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 72° 54°

Sunday

76° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 14% 76° 52°

Monday

81° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 81° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

73°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

69°

9 PM
Clear
0%
69°

66°

10 PM
Clear
1%
66°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

61°

12 AM
Clear
1%
61°

59°

1 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
1%
58°

56°

3 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
2%
55°

55°

5 AM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
3%
54°

53°

7 AM
Clear
3%
53°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
54°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

62°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

63°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories