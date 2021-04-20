Georgia Democrats respond to Chauvin guilty verdicts

(WRBL) – Georgia Democrats responded to the historic guilty on all charges verdict against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, released this statement:

“This guilty verdict only confirms what we already know – that police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd, an innocent Black man, in cold blood. Though this verdict is one step towards justice, it will not bring back George Floyd, nor the countless Black Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement. I am praying for the Floyd family as they continue grieving their insurmountable loss, and I am praying for the country as we heal from this national tragedy and carry on in the march towards justice and equality. This verdict does not signal the end of our work – it is only just the beginning.” Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia

Chauvin was found guilty on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died in May 2020 after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes. Floyd’s death triggered worldwide protests, violence, and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the United States.