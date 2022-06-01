GEORGIA (WRBL) – The state of Georgia has recorded its first potential case of Monkeypox. The Georgia Department of Public Health announced the potential case of the virus on Wednesday.

The individual who reportedly contracted the disease is an Atlanta area male with a history of international travel.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is conducting contact tracing for the individual and will continue to monitor him.

According to the CDC, symptoms for monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Monkeypox can be differentiated from smallpox in that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell, but smallpox does not.

Monkeypox generally has an incubation period of 7−14 days, but it may range from 5−21 days.

The rash associated with monkeypox develops within one to three days.

(In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient’s hand.)

Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae. The Orthopoxvirus genus also includes variola virus (which causes smallpox), vaccinia virus (used in the smallpox vaccine), and cowpox virus, according to the CDC.

Other states that have reported cases of Monkeypox include California, Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.