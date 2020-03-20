Georgia Department of Public Health to send team of epidemiologists to Albany to investigate spread of coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL)- The Georgia Department of Public Health, along with the CDC, is sending a team of epidemiologists to investigate the growing number of cases of COVID-19 in Albany, Georgia.

As of noon Friday, Dougherty County has 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six confirmed deaths.

Officials say the epidemiologist team will work with the district staff in Albany to respond to and contain the ongoing threat of COVID-19 in Southwest Georgia.

Their initial focus will be on infections at Phoebe Putney Hospital as well as long-term care facilities, according to officials.

“This is a historic public health threat and we must work together with our federal, state and local partners to contain this pandemic,” said DPH commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey. “Individuals, too, must take responsibility for themselves and their families to ensure they are taking all the recommended COVID-19 prevention measures, including avoiding large groups and gatherings.”