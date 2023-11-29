GEORGIA (WRBL) — Harris and Troup county are receiving over $30 million in funding to go towards a resurfacing project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (G-DOT).

The investment is worth about $32 million, and it’s the largest sum rewarded to a project by G-DOT in the month of October.

The project includes 17.6 miles of milling and plant mix resurfacing on Interstate 185/State Route 411. It spans from north of Hopewell Church Road to north of State Route 109.

You can look at the full award announcement list on the G-DOT website.