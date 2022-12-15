GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is suspending lane closures for Georgia interstates and state routes this holiday season.

According to the Georgia DOT, the lane closures will begin at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 and last until 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 26.

On the weekend of New Year’s Eve, lane closures will be suspended from Saturday, Dec. 31 at 5 a.m. until Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at 5 a.m.

“While construction related lane closures will be suspended, Georgia DOT reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management, emergency or maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.”

– The Georgia DOT

For more information on Georgia holiday travel, visit the DOT website.