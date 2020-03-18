Georgia Dept. of Driver Services suspends road testing

The Georgia Department of Driver Services is suspending all road testing, non-commercial and commercial, until further notice. The DDS has also closed some of its Customer Service Centers due to workforce shortages.

The DDS says these measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution for the safety and security of its customers and team members.

The department is asking customers to visit their website, www.dds.georgia.gov, where most licensing needs can be met.

The department says their measures are being implemented to follow the recommendations of public health authorities regarding social distancing