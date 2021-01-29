 

 

Georgia deputy charged with rape and incest

Georgia
Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on sex crime charges.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Zachary Williams, age 39, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2021. Williams is being charged with Rape and Incest, according to the GBI.

GBI officials say Williams was employed as a deputy with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his arrest.

Williams was booked into the Chattooga County Jail. He has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

