Georgia DOT wins 2020 NOCoE TSMO Awards

Georgia

by: Yvonne Marshall

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA, GA – On Sept. 24, the Georgia Department of Transportation was the overall winner for the 2020 National Operations Center of Excellence Transportation Systems Management and Operations awards.

Georgia DOT was chosen from 46 entries and four finalists who have won before. The announcement was made by Jim Tymon, executive director of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The NOCoE awards celebrates the growing area of TSMO that focuses on getting the most out of current transportation systems. This is done by leading and running networks in an efficient way that gives safety, mobility and clear benefits to the public.

Georgia DOT won the ‘Best Use of Data to Improve TSMO’ category before becoming the overall winner. They won due to their data entry, ‘Improving TSMO in Georgia Using Data,’ that showed the state saving hundreds of hours in staff time and $250,000 per year.

The Federal Highway Administration did more studying and found that using the data will give over $12 million per year to Georgia citizens.

 “I’ve often said we have the best operations team in the nation, and so this award is really the result of their passion and their brilliance. We’ve got to make the most of the system we have … Georgia is definitely a growing state. So many vital sectors depend on safe, efficient and reliable transportation. TSMO is always going to be the focus of how we make the most of our system because of the limited dollars we have to expand.”

GDOT Chief Engineer Meg Pirkle.

Georgia DOT was also the runner-up in the category ‘Agency Improvement: Use of Capability Maturity Model’ for their entry ‘Georgia’s TSMO Maturity Drives a Safer and More Reliable Commute.’

