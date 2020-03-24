Georgia DPH issues revised restaurant guidelines for COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health has issued revised guidance for food service businesses in the state to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Read the full set of guidelines below:

The ongoing efforts by the state to address the coronavirus continue to adjust. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released new plans to help fight the virus at a press conference last night.

In the meantime, Kemp urged Georgians to continue following safety guidelines from the CDC and the Department of Public Health, and to remain unified as Americans work to stave off the virus’s effects on the nation.