Georgia DPH reports 4 cases of coronavirus in Muscogee County, 1 in Harris County

WEST CENTRAL HEALTH DISTRICT, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Deparment of Public Health reports two new cases of coronavirus in Muscogee County, and a first positive case in Harris County.

The two additional cases in Muscogee County were discovered through drive-through testing.

The update comes after the daily noon coronavirus case count, adding two more to Muscogee County and the first confirmed positive case in Harris County, directly north of Columbus.

Overall, GaDPH is reporting nine total cases in the West Central Health District, encompassing 15 counties.

The number of cases by county in the health district are:

Four in Muscogee County

Two in Sumter County

One in Harris County

One in Randolph County

The West Central Health District has established a toll-free number for coronavirus and COVID-19 information at 1-855-962-0955. Callers will be asked to leave a recorded message and can expect a response within 24 hours, according to the GaDPH.

At this time, the Columbus Health Department is the only Public Health collection site in the district. If you believe you have symptoms, you are asked to call 706-321-6300 to have symptoms assessed before arriving at the drive-through testing site.

The Health Department asks that if you have recently traveled to areas that currently have ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks and you develop a fever or shortness of breath within two weeks of travel, stay home and call your doctor for evalutaion and testing.

The DPH says if you have mild symptoms, self-quarantine for 14 days. Contact your local health department if you do not have a provider or insurance.

For more information, head online to CDC.gov for updates.