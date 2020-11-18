 

 

Georgia election audit sparking controversy

Georgia

by: Kellie Meyer

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia’s ongoing election audit is sparking controversy all the way in Washington.

Criticism on Capitol Hill today is growing surrounding a conversation between South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Georgia’s Secretary of State.

While South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham led a committee hearing- criticism surrounding his interaction with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spread.

“The Chairman of the Judiciary Committee calling around to states to try and interference with the process- that was reckless and inappropriate,” said Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The Republican Raffensperger says Graham called him and asked if Raffensperger had the power to “reject” ballots Raffensperger says were cast legally.

Georgia Republican Congressman Buddy Carter says he believes Graham was just trying to clarify questions about the process.

“I find it hard to believe that any senator much less Lindsey Graham would threaten a Secretary of State,” said Carter.

The suggestion of tossing legally cast ballots—is something Graham continued to deny–telling reporters Tuesday–quote “that’s ridiculous.”

