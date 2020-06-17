Georgia election chief wants power to intervene in counties

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia’s chief election officer said he’s seeking legislation that would let the state election board set rules allowing him to intervene in troubled county election offices.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made the remarks Wednesday, just over a week after primary elections were marred by a series of problems that led to hours long lines in some places.

But the Republican could not provide specifics about how the process would work or what criteria would be used to deem a county in need of a takeover.

Raffensperger singled out Fulton County, which contains most of Atlanta. Some critics panned the plan, saying Raffensperger is trying to duck responsibility.