 

 

Georgia election officials investigate Trump call

Georgia

by: BEN NADLER and KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta. Raffensperger is under attack from President Donald Trump and other fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the heated election season. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s secretary of state’s office has opened an investigation into a phone call between Donald Trump and the state’s top elections official.

During the Jan. 2 call, then-President Donald Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger he wanted to “find” enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.

Walter Jones, a spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, confirmed that the investigation was opened Monday.

Trump had refused to accept his loss to Democrat Joe Biden and focused much of his attention on Georgia, a traditionally red state that he narrowly lost.

During the Jan. 2 phone call, Trump repeatedly argued that Raffensperger could change the certified results, an assertion the secretary of state firmly rejected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

57° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 57° 50°

Tuesday

68° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 48% 68° 54°

Wednesday

68° / 58°
Showers
Showers 57% 68° 58°

Thursday

69° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 51% 69° 58°

Friday

61° / 46°
Rain
Rain 65% 61° 46°

Saturday

58° / 35°
Showers
Showers 40% 58° 35°

Sunday

48° / 28°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 48° 28°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
54°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
52°

51°

11 PM
Cloudy
5%
51°

51°

12 AM
Cloudy
7%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
18%
51°

51°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

4 AM
Showers
39%
51°

51°

5 AM
Showers
48%
51°

51°

6 AM
Showers
51%
51°

51°

7 AM
Showers
45%
51°

52°

8 AM
Showers
48%
52°

53°

9 AM
Showers
36%
53°

56°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
56°

59°

11 AM
Cloudy
22%
59°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
61°

63°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
63°

65°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
65°

63°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
63°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories