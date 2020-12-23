Georgia election officials swamped handling three parallel elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and county election officials are calling to reform the no-excuse absentee ballot request rule to more effectively run Georgia elections ahead of the upcoming Senate runoffs.

As of publication, Georgia requires county election officials to run three parallel elections: three weeks of early, in-person voting, election day voting, and no-excuse absentee ballot voting. According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, the current no-excuse absentee ballot rule strains county resources and budgets.

“The way Georgia’s election system is set up under law, county elections officials are essentially required to run three elections simultaneously, one each for a population that wants to vote a different way. Until COVID-19, absentee ballot voters were mostly those who needed to cast absentee ballots,” said Sec. Raffensperger.

The Georgia legislature passed no-excuse absentee ballot voting in 2005 and Gov. Sonny Perdue signed it into law. In past years, 5% to 7% of Georgia voters utilized the rule to cast ballots. The maximum absentee ballot turnout was lower than 300,000 total ballots cast. The Georgia Secretary of State website said the small percentage was difficult but manageable for county officials.

Paulding County Elections and Registration Supervisor Deidre Holden said that requiring a reason to receive an absentee ballot on the voter registration form would assist in the ballot processing cost that each county’s budget must account for.

The coronavirus caused a surge in absentee ballot voting in Georgia. Voters slowed the lines during June primaries by requesting absentee ballots, showing up at the polls to vote in-person, and canceling their ballots. Election officials are looking for a solution to decreasing the number of absentee ballots received for the upcoming Senate runoffs.

“In light of the past few months and the overwhelming amount of paper absentee ballots that have been requested, processed and counted, I would support legislation that would require all applicants to provide a reason to receive an absentee ballot by mail,” said Holden.

Deb Cox, the Lowndes County Elections Director, agreed with Holden. She said that reforming Georgia’s absentee ballot request process would ease the burden on overwhelmed election officials in areas like Lowndes County ahead of the Senate runoffs.

Georgia was the first state in the country to achieve automatic voter registration, the “gold standard” of 16 days for early voting, and no-excuse absentee voting. In 2018, Georgia saw a larger increase in average voter turnout than any other state. The 2020 elections saw record turnout with more than 1.3 million absentee ballots and over 3.6 in-person ballots cast.

“For the sake of our resource stretched and overwhelmed elections officials, we need to reform our absentee ballot system,” said Raffensperger.