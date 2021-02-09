Georgia faith leaders denounce what they call GOP voter suppression

Faith In Public Life Georgia says a string of bills introduced by Republicans in the State Senate is aimed at suppressing the Black vote in Georgia. The group held a virtual news conference denouncing what it calls the GOP attack on voting rights.

“In both a general election in November and a runoff in December, Georgia broke records for turnout and instead of focusing on policies that might make people more likely to vote for their party or better policies or the deadly pandemic that we’re seeing, Georgia’s leadership has decided to try to suppress the votes of the people that they’re sworn to serve,” said Graham Younger, State Director, Faith In Public Life Georgia.

The nine bills come on the heels of Democrats turning the state blue in the 2020 election and ousting two sitting Republican U.S. Senators in December runoffs.

Proposed Bills

SB 67: Absentee ballot application ID required with application

SB 68: Ban absentee ballot drop boxes

SB 69: End automatic voter registration

SB 70: Prohibits new Georgia residents from voting in runoffs

SB 71: Requires an excuse to vote absentee

SB 72: Mandates monthly updates to election officials of voters who have died

SB 73: Bans nonprofit organizations from mailing absentee ballot applications to voters

SB 74: Expands poll watcher access

SB 62. Prohibits county elections systems from taking money from outside charitable groups to help administer elections

The Georgia General Assembly is in currently in session.

News Three reached out to the following Republican State Senators: Randy Robertson, Brain Strickland, Butch Miller, Bo Hatchett, Steve Gooch, Mike Dugan, Dean Burke, Jason Anavitarte, and Max Burns for reaction to Faith In Public Life Georgia’s allegations of voter suppression. We are awaiting a response.

You can see the Faith In Public Life Georgia news conference in its entirety here.