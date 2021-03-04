 

Georgia family celebrates getting COVID-19 vaccine with matching t-shirts

Georgia
Posted: / Updated:

CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) – One Georgia family has been completely vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and wanted a way to mark the occasion.

The Whitehead family consists of Seneicus Whitehead and her parents George & Artis Whitehead.

All three members of the family recently received their second and final dose of the vaccine at Phoebe Putney Health System.

Seneicus Whitehead had been watching news coverage on the deadly virus and saw how some other families were celebrating being vaccinated. She decided to follow their lead, so she made everyone matching t-shirts. “I saw people on TV wearing shirts that commemorated the moment they were fully vaccinated,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead is the caretake for her parents and getting the vaccine was crucial to keeping the family safe and healthy.

“I thought it was a neat idea, so I decided to make shirts for me and my parents. This was a very important moment for me and my parents, so this is something that we can remember for years to come,” said Whitehead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

