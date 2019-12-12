Georgia finalizes hospital financial disclosure requirement

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia officials have approved final rules for a new law requiring non-profit hospitals in the state to disclose a slew of financial information on the main page of their websites.

Under the rules approved Thursday, the hospitals must disclose the salaries of administrators, money spent on free treatment and balance sheets.

State lawmakers approved the requirements earlier this year in an effort to promote transparency about the financial health of hospitals and how much money they’re putting into patient care.

But some hospital representatives object that they are a costly new mandate.