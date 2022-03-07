GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a north Georgia deputy fired after his involvement in a deadly crash is now being charged with vehicular homicide.

The Times of Gainesville reports that the former deputy, Aaron Buchanan, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle and vehicular homicide.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch says he fired Buchanan for violating sheriff’s office policies and state law in connection with the Thursday crash in Gainesville.

Hall County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel says 84-year-old Jon William Jones was killed. Another person was injured.

The Georgia State Patrol says Buchanan was off-duty and driving his patrol car south on Dawsonville Highway “at a high rate of speed.”