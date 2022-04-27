ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation.

According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of oath of office.

Rosborough was formerly a commander of the Flint Circuit Drug Task Force, according to officials.

Carr said his office won’t hesitate to hold public employees accountable for misdeeds they engage in while in service to the community.

“Public officers must perform their duties honestly and ethically, and those who fall short do a disservice to the very people they have sworn to serve and protect,” said Carr.

A sentiment echoed by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds, who said public servants have an obligation to keep the trust of the community.

“We are committed to investigating allegations of officer misconduct and value our relationship with the Attorney General’s office who prosecute these offenders,” said Reynolds.

Rosborough has been charged with the following:

Three counts of Theft by Taking

Twelve counts of Unauthorized Use of a Financial Transaction Card

Fifteen counts of Violation of Oath by Public Officer

A copy of the indictment against Rosborough can be found here.