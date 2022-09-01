GEORGIA (WRBL) – A Georgia man described by federal authorities as a “repeat offender” has been sentenced to 30 years in prison in a Paulding County sexual abuse case involving an eleven-year-old girl. The man, a former postal worker, received a concurrent term of imprisonment for sexually abusing the girl and possessing mail he had stolen at work.

According to a news release from the FBI, on Aug. 29 2022, Stacy Keith Wisener, age 60, was sentenced to 30 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen on the counts of federal child exploitation and stolen mail possession. The sentence is to be followed by lifetime supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $175,000, a $5,200 special assessment, and to forfeit his house as property he had used to produce child sexual abuse images, according to the news release.

Wisener, of Dallas, previously pleaded guilty to the charges on April 29, 2022.

“This sentence, likely leading to life behind bars, is a critical step in protecting those most vulnerable to predators like Wisener,” said Special Agent in Charge Scott Pierce, USPS Office of Inspector General, Southern Area Field Office.

Evidence presented by prosecutors showed Wisener repeatedly sexually molested the victim, and routinely photographed and videotaped himself assaulting her for a period of four years.

According to prosecutors, Wisener began sexually abusing the child in 2017, when she was eleven-year-old, just months after a judge granted his application to be removed from Georgia’s sex offender registry. He was place on the list after pleading guilty to molesting another child under the age of 16 in 2003. For that crime, Wisener was sentenced to probation rather than jail time.

“This defendant wasted a second chance after being removed from the sex offender registry by reoffending, this time with far more egregious crimes,” said Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Director John Melvin.

Prosecutors said in October 2021, the victim reported the abuse to her parents and local law enforcement. A search warrant was issued and Wisener’s home, where many of the assaults occurred, was searched by the Paulding Count Sheriff’s Office.

During the search, deputies seized numerous item related to the case, including hard drives, flash drives, SD cards, micro-SD cards, and compact discs. A camera, a video camera, and a computer were also seized. Many of the seized devices, according to prosecutors, contained child sexual abuse images or videos in which Wisener was molesting the victim.

During the search, deputies found thousands of pieces of unopened mail that were not addressed to Wisener. The items had been taken from the Postal Service processing and distribution facility on Crown Road in Atlanta, according to prosecutors.

“It is difficult to measure the pain and suffering this victim has endured. This case serves as an example of the FBI and our partners’ commitment to bring to justice despicable predators that prey on vulnerable children for their own gratification,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.