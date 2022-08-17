GEORGIA (WRBL) – A former soldier has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea to the charge of Distribution of Child Pornography.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia, on Aug. 17, 2022, Joshua Gamble, a former soldier who was stationed at Fort Gordon, was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison in the Court of U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall, following his guilty plea back in May 2022. Gamble has also been ordered Gamble to pay a fine of $5,000 and to serve 20 years of supervised release following the completion of his prison term.

“Joshua Gamble could have served honorably in the military, but instead served his own depravity by using the internet to exploit vulnerable children,” said U.S. Attorney David Estes.

According to court documents:

“In 2021 FBI agents were investigating reports of illegal distribution of child pornography via an Internet chat application. After searching Gamble’s room in a Fort Gordon barracks, Agents arrested Gamble in October 2021. The investigation also determined that prior to joining the U.S. Army in May 2021, Gamble worked as a middle-school paraprofessional in Minnesota.”