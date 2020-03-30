Georgia funeral home offers drive-thru visitation to observe social distancing

ALBANY, Ga (CNN)- With social distancing a must amid the coronavirus pandemic, funeral directors have no choice but to find new ways of serving families who lose loved ones.

A funeral home in Albany is now offering a drive-thru wake service for viewings.

It was set up to comply with social distancing guidelines and fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“That person who really desires to see their loved one for their last wishes and last memory can see them outside of the funeral home,” said Howard Fields, owner of Promise Land Funeral Home. “And, of course, you have people who are impaired. They may be not feeling well themselves. They can take advantage of this drive-thru.”