COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Republican Party has its eyes set on a major event in Columbus next year.

Georgia GOP has announced that the Fountain City will be the site of the 2023 State Republican Convention.

Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer says Columbus was the unanimous choice of the site committee.

“We are excited to return to Columbus for our state convention and to make use of the city’s new convention facilities and expanded hospitality district,” said Shafer.

The State Committee of the Georgia Republican Party voted earlier this year to authorize the Site Selection Committee to choose the convention location from among the finalists for the 2020 State Convention, which was not held because of the pandemic.

The convention will be held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center June 9-10, 2023.