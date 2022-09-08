GEORGIA (WRBL) – On Thursday Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. Britian’s longest serving monarch, the Queen’s reign extended 70 years.

Condolences are coming in to the royal family from leaders around the world.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp released the following statement:

“Today, the world mourns the passing of one of history’s longest serving and most admired heads of state: Queen Elizabeth II. Thrust into the role when her nation was rapidly changing and the global landscape ever shifting, she demonstrated maturity and wit beyond her years to meet the challenges of her time. In the decades that followed, Her Royal Majesty provided a steady hand to her nation and its people through both times of crisis and prosperity.

On this solemn day, the people of Georgia stand with their friends in the United Kingdom and join them in celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth, now reunited with her late husband, while continuing to honor her memory.

Please join Marty, the girls, and me in praying for the queen’s family, the people of the United Kingdom, and British Americans here in Georgia and those represented by the British Consulate-General, Atlanta.”