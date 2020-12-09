Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shares thoughts on COVID vaccine, Senate runoffs in WRBL News 3 exclusive

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, under attack from the left for the past two years, now faces attacks from President Donald Trump and the right.

With two U.S. Senate seats on the line, there is a deep divide in the Georgia Republican Party. President Trump has attacked Gov. Kemp and other prominent Republicans, such as Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, claiming the Georgia race he lost narrowly to Joe Biden was rigged.

Gov. Kemp would not get into the results of the November election. Kemp chose not to criticize President Trump, despite the attacks on Twitter.

RINOS @BrianKempGA, @GeoffDuncanGA, & Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, will be solely responsible for the potential loss of our two GREAT Senators from Georgia, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler. Won’t call a Special Session or check for Signature Verification! People are ANGRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

Kemp insisted that he is doing his job and will continue to do so.

“Republicans can fight one another over policy and ideas. I know that there are people who have disagreed with me in the past,” Kemp said. “But I will tell people that I am being honest with them. I am following the laws and constitution of this state.”

It’s not something that Kemp says he takes lightly.

“That’s what I got to do and that’s what I am going to continue to do despite what anybody says on any national news program or anywhere else around the country that’s altering videos and trying to stir people up. This is a time for us to come together to be the red wall to stop socialism,” Kemp said.

He says Republicans must bridge the divide and support Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in their re-election bids as the state heads into a hotly contested set of runoffs. Perdue is being challenged by investigative journalist Jon Ossoff while Loeffler is battling Rev. Raphael Warnock to hold onto her seat.

“We got the votes to win in this race. We have just got to get people back out. The president and I both agree, as he said Saturday night,” Kemp said. “…it’s imperative that we hold the line and re-elect a great senator who’s done a great job for our state, David Perdue; and an outside business person who has been fighting hard for our state for over a year now, Senator Kelly Loeffler.”

Kemp also talked about the COVID-19 vaccines, just days away from arriving for distribution to Georgians.

The Governor is spearheading the state effort to distribute the vaccines. The vaccines are coming and are expected to be in Georgia next week.

Kemp promises that the vaccine will be evenly distributed across the state, not just in Metro Atlanta from the onset.

“We are very cognizant that people in rural Georgia and other parts of the state who may have been forgotten before on economic development and other things. That is not going to happen under a Kemp administration,” Kemp said.

Those at the front of the line will be bedside medical professionals and those in the state’s nursing homes. But he asks for people to be patient.

“Look, it’s not going to happen overnight, Chuck. It’s going to take us a while. This is a big logistical lift with literally hundreds of thousands of doses and we got to give them twice,” Kemp said. “So, it’s going to take a lot of work. But we have got CVS and Walgreens working with our nursing homes through what Operation Warp Speed put out.”

In the meantime, Kemp says Georgians will have to help stop the spread of the virus by wearing masks, socially distancing, and avoiding large events if they don’t have to go.

“If you do have to go,” Kemp said, “wear your masks and socially distance when you can.”