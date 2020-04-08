Georgia Gov. extends Public Health State of Emergency to May 13

In this Feb. 11, 2020, photo, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a dedication of the state’s new Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta. Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Amis)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp and other state officials announced new plans to extend the Public Health State of Emergency in Georgia through May 13 to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.

The announcement came on April 8. Kemp made the announcement with House Speaker David Ralston and Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. Under state law, the Governor is able to renew public health states of emergency. Originally, it was supposed to continue through April 13. Now, it will be extended an extra month.

“To ensure the health and well-being of Georgians, I will extend the public health state of emergency through May 13, 2020. This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities. We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together,” said Governor Kemp.