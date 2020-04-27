Georgia Gov. Kemp to give COVID-19 update on first day of restaurants reopening

UPDATED STORY: Governor Brian Kemp urged Georgians to seek medical attention and testing for the coronavirus if they show symptoms of the virus.

Kemp urged residents to be tested through new programs developed in partnership with academic, corporate, and community partners, including a new program based out of Augusta University.

The Georgia Department of Public Health now has 49 testing sites across the state, Kemp confirmed. The state will continue to expand testing, including through a new mobile testing program created in partnership with Walmart, eTrueNorth, and local organizations.

The state now also has 1,023 critical care beds available for patients, as well as 1,800 ventilators still available for those in need of intensive care due to COVID-19. State hospital capacity is still being monitored.

Kemp said that the development of more ICU rooms for coronavirus patients continues even as state infection rates begin to slow down. The governor said he expects to have an additional 29 rooms available for COVID patients, and continues to advocate for expanded access for Georgia residents.

The shelter-in-place order will remain in effect until April 30, and medically fragile residents should remain sheltered until May 13, Kemp said.

Kemp thanked law enforcement officers and officials for their long hours and sacrifices during this time, in addition to the hard work that our healthcare professionals are also performing.

ORIGINAL STORY: ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – Governor Brian Kemp and other state and health officials are expected to give an update on Georgia’s COVID-19 response as restaurants reopen dine-in service for the first time since the stay-at-home order took effect.

Kemp is joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Director Homer Bryson of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden.

