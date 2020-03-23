Georgia Gov. Kemp orders shelter in place for ‘medically fragile’, bans gatherings of 10 or more

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp held a news conference Monday afternoon on recent developments across the state regarding the spread of COVID-19.

During the news conference, Governor Kemp stated that all bars, restaurants and nightclubs will be closed to groups of 10 or more people with this measure going into effect Tuesday at noon. Currently, this executive order will expire April 6th at noon.

Governor Kemp issued an executive order to the Georgia Department of Health that those who live in long term facilities, have chronic lung disease, cancer patients, or have positive COVID-19 tests will be in quarantine. The DPH will define rules for this group.

Governor Kemp also said he is extending the state tax deadline to July 15th, matching the federal tax deadline. Additionally, Kemp says state officials are working on plans to aid the state’s vulnerable residents with nutritional assistance by increasing the amount of SNAP benefits each household can receive.

“This supplement will allow them to get the maximum benefit amount for their household size, which is $194 for a household of one, in March and April,” Kemp said. “In March and April, approximately one million Georgians who receive SNAP will get an additional $100 in nutrition benefits.

The work towards expanding SNAP assistance comes as the state has received nearly 12,000 new applications in just the last week, according to Kemp.

The governor also announced that he will sign an executive order reactivating doctors to practice medicine, even if their licenses lapsed or went inactive over the last five years.

“…I will sign an executive order today suspending restrictions against the practice of medicine by individuals whose licenses became inactive or lapsed within the past five years. Graduate nurses who have yet to take up their nursing exam will also be allowed to seek temporary licensure through the Georgia board of nursing,” Governor Kemp said.

The governor hopes the new executive order will help the state address “critical” healthcare needs in the weeks ahead.

Kemp also announced that along with 21 other state governors have signed a letter to Congressional leadership across both chambers asking for new block grant funding to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

In the meantime, Kemp urged Georgians to continue following safety guidelines from the CDC and the Department of Public Health, and to remain unified as Americans work to stave off the virus’s effects on the nation.

“This fight is far from over, but we are in this together,” Kemp said. “Look out for your fellow Georgians and pray for the continued safety of our first responders, healthcare workforce, elderly, and medically fragile.”

Once signed, all of the new Executive Orders will be online for the public to read.