 

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs repeal of 1863 citizen’s arrest law

Georgia

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a repeal of Georgia’s Civil War-era citizen’s arrest law on Monday.

He took action a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man pursued by white men who said they suspected him of a crime.

The state House and Senate passed the repeal by overwhelming margins after Arbery’s killing. This means bystanders in Georgia can no longer make an arrest if a crime is committed in their presence.

It still provides for self defense and allows business owners to detain suspected thieves. Georgia also passed a hate crimes law last year.

Wanda Cooper-Jones is Arbery’s mother. She says she’s “very thankful” for the repeal.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

