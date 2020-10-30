REPORT: Rep. Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19, Kemp and wife in quarantine after possible exposure

FILE – In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp says he’s withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady were recently exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor and First Lady are following Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines. The two have been tested for the coronavirus, and are now quarantining.

According to reporting by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Rep. Drew Ferguson confirmed that had tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms. The Kemps self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.

The Governor’s Office will release more details as they become available.