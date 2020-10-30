REPORT: Rep. Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19, Kemp and wife in quarantine after possible exposure

Georgia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp says he’s withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

GEORGIA (WRBL) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady were recently exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor and First Lady are following Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines. The two have been tested for the coronavirus, and are now quarantining.

According to reporting by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Rep. Drew Ferguson confirmed that had tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms. The Kemps self-quarantined as a precautionary measure.

The Governor’s Office will release more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Friday

67° / 50°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 50°

Saturday

70° / 56°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 70° 56°

Sunday

73° / 40°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 10% 73° 40°

Monday

62° / 40°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 62° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 45°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 45°

Wednesday

71° / 51°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 71° 51°

Thursday

74° / 56°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

66°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

65°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

1 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

3 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

5 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

6 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

7 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

64°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories